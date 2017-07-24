Citizens Working to Save Coventry’s P.E.A.C.E. Playground Host Four Days of Community Events

Thu 7/27 @ 7PM

Fri 7/28 @ 7PM

Sat 7/29 @ 9AM

Sun 7/30 @ 2PM

With the sudden news in May that the City of Cleveland Heights is opening up the former Coventry School facility, now home to arts and cultural organizations, schools and businesses, and its connected community gathering spot, the P.E.A.C.E. Playground, to bids from developers, the community is mobilizing to support the current tenants, who were put on month-to-month leases, preventing them from planning ahead. Those tenants include groups such as Lake Erie Ink, which offers writing workshops for all ages, and the long-running Ensemble Theatre.

Those tenants, and many in the community, would like to see the site redeveloped as a permanent home for arts and services such as the ones currently in residency. That seems like a perfect fit for Cleveland Heights, which has one of the largest concentrations of artists in all fields in the region.

So members of the community are hosting a community weekend with a series of events to talk about the facility’s future and involve the wider community in its fate. On Thursday city council will host a public forum, followed at dark by the free weekly movie outdoors in the P.E.A.C.E. Park. (This week it’s Power Rangers).

On Friday, the organizations in the former school building will hold an open house when visitors can stop in and learn about the work they do. Saturday is clean-up day in the park, along with a community picnic.

And finally, on Sunday, Ensemble Theatre will be the site of a “Common Ground” discussion, part of a citywide program sponsored by the Cleveland Foundation. This one will focus on the future of the arts in Cleveland Heights.

All events are free and open to the public.

CoventryPeaceCampus

