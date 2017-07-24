Canadian Post-Hardcore Band Sparrows Headlines Show at Blank Slate

Wed 7/26 @ 7 PM

Post-hardcore band Sparrows comes to Blank Slate from Toronto, Ontario with all of the aggression and abrasiveness, crushing riffs and passionate vocals, you’d expect from them, juxtaposed against their gentle, tender and bittersweet songwriting moments. $6 is all you need to ride this proverbial emotional roller-coaster.



Sparrows rocks! Do you know who else rocks? Local post-hardcore band and masters of the riff Harvey Pekar, Akron-based emoviolent Low Men In Yellow Coats and indie rockers Circus.



