Sat 8/5 @ 8 PM

Bringing brilliant melodies, profound lyrics, and a glorious blend of flavors of her native Brazil, guitarist & singer/songwriter Luca Mundaca comes to BOP STOP with her trio of guitars, vocals, and percussion. Winner of the 2008 Independent Music Award in the World fusion category, Mundaca is a formidable composer and arranger, presenting original compositions from her new album Primeiro. Admission is $12

luca-mundaca-bop-stop

