We Banjo 3 Connect American and Irish Folk Music at the Music Box

Thu 8/3 @ 8PM

We Banjo 3 from Galway, Irelandm is yet another band which draws an audible line between music from the British Isles and American bluegrass. They call their music “Celtgrass,” and utilize the traditional bluegrass instruments: fiddle, mandolin, banjo and guitar. The five-member band includes two sets of brothers and a spare, and three of them play banjo — hence their name.

Last year, the band released their fourth album String Theory, which showed off their growing virtuosity and their command of musical idioms from both sides of the Atlantic with a mix of traditional tunes and originals newly written by the band.

They’ll perform at the Music Box Supper Club with the Auld Pitch opening. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door.

