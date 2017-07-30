Avon’s Summerfest Provides Family Fun to Benefit Playground for Kids of All Abilities

Sun 8/6 @ noon-6PM

A new event on the summer calendar this year is the optimistically titled first annual Summerfest, taking place at Avon Marketplace. The event features a variety of activities, geared to families and people of all ages from face painting for the kids to craft beer for mom and dad to live music for everyone.

The event is a fundraiser for Avon’s Every Child’s Playground, a handicapped-accessible playground designed for child of all abilities with such attractions as the Quiet Area, History Loop Walk, Advanced Play Area, Entry Level Play Area and Sensory Garden with Misting Pergola.

Individual tickets are $7, with family packs of 6 (2 adults, 4 children under 12) available for $25.00 and include food, and all activities.

