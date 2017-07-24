Average White Band Headlines Free Family Unity in the Park Day at Luke Easter Park

Sat 7/29 @ 1PM-dusk

For 14 years, councilman Zack Reed has been hosting the free Family Unity in the Park in Luke Easter Park. The day begins early as families flock to the park carrying picnic baskets, blankets, chairs, grills and tents and gazebos, eager to claim their piece of the outdoor space for the day. And if they didn’t bring their food (and some of the feasts are amazing!), there are plenty of food vendors to patronize, along with vendors of clothing, crafts, jewelry and African art items. Other booths register voters, information about the Cleveland Public Schools and health screenings. The place is usually crawling with candidates, but given that Reed himself is running for mayor this year, we’ll see if other candidates are welcome!

But the event’s piece de resistance is the entertainment. Family Unity always boasts at least one big name soul/R&B/funk headliner, and this year, it’s 70s hitmakers the Average White Band. But the mostly local opening acts, who usually run the gamut from R&B to blues to smooth jazz, are always worth catching too. The day culminates with fireworks at dusk.

thefamilyunityinthepark

