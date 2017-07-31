Another Adam West Tribute? No, It’s Bat Night at Lake View Cemetery

Fri 8/4 @ 7:30PM

Get your bat-itude ready for the annual Bat Night at Lake View Cemetery. No, it has nothing to do with either baseball or Gotham City crimefighters, but rather concerns many insect-eating flying mammals that make northeast Ohio their home.

Setting forth from the Garfield Memorial, the guided walking tour in search of bats and bat habitats will be led by a Cleveland Metroparks naturalist. Among the topics of concern is a recent fungus-based disease that is threatening the state’s bat species.

Reservations are required, and admission is $15. Know that due the lateness of the event, access to the cemetery can only be gained through the Mayfield Road entrance.

lakeviewcemeterybatnight

[Written by Charles Cassady]

