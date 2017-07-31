Activist/Organizer Van Jones Brings His ‘We Rise’ Tour to PlayhouseSquare

Sun 8/6 @ 8PM

Activist Van Jones is well known in progressive circles even if his background as a Yale-educated lawyer doesn’t make him seem all that grassroots-y. But he has parlayed his education and connections into an activist movement.

He was a co-founder of the powerful social justice organization ColorOfChange.org, a sort of black version of MoveOn.org. He worked in the Obama White House as a green jobs advisor early in the administration. He’s a CNN commentator with two books to his credit and a third on the way. And he’s the founder and president of the Dream Corps, an organization that has no less a goal than “solving American’s toughest problems.”

He’s headlining a cross-country tour called “We Rise Tour powered by #LoveArmy” that aims to energize and inspire the next generation of activists.

“We Rise focuses on commonalities as opposed to our differences — exploring how to increase dialogue and engagement on both the local and national levels,” says the promotion for the event, promising, “Attendees have the opportunity to connect, ask questions and participate in various activations during the program.”

It stops at PlayhouseSquare’s State Theatre. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50. All net proceeds go to the Dream Corps and local charities with similar goals.

thedreamcorps

vanjones.net

Post categories: