For 20 Years Now, the Magic of Movies Reflected in Cinema at the Square at PlayhouseSquare

Cleveland’s own PlayhouseSquare is mostly associated with live entertainment, but it wasn’t always that way. Cinema on the Square, celebrating its 20th consecutive summer in 2017, revives the grand old era — pre home-video, pre-cable, pre-Netflix — when downtown was a destination for movie venues, especially for the grandest “road show” films that barnstormed continuously around the country.

Live Kimball organ music interludes and classic pre-movie cartoons accompany the carefully chosen milestone feature entries — which, we hasten to add, are generally more entertaining than what’s in the multiplexes now (or did you really think the world needed another Pirates of the Caribbean sequel?).

The extra-special lineup kicks off with Singin’ in the Rain (Thu 8/3, pictured), followed by Top Hat (Fri 8/4); The Wizard of Oz (Sat 8/5); Purple Rain (Sat 8/5); Annie (Sun 8/6); When Harry Met Sally (Thu 8/10); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Fri 8/11); Charade (Sat 8/12); Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (Sat 8/12); Charlotte’s Web (Sun 8/13); The Blues Brothers (Thu 8/18); Casablanca (Fri 8/19); Sabrina (Sat 8/20); The Shining (Sat 8/20).

Showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays are 7:30pm. Saturday presentations happen at 2pm and 7:30pm. General admission ticket price is $5 per individual show (including the weekend matinees). The films are shown at the Connor Palace Theatre.

