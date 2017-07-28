Books 2 Prisoners Speaker Series Kicks Off at New Guide to Kulchur Location

Thu 8/3 @ 7 PM

Books 2 Prisoners Speakers Series at Guide to Kulchur kicks off with guest speaker Quashawn Copeland, a Books 2 Prisoners subscriber who spent time in four penitentiaries in Ohio for bank robbery. Copeland’s talk will focus on prisoner mistreatment and the sinister policies of our U.S. corrections system. Copeland will discuss what we can do and how we can give support for the incarcerated. It’s free.

Cleveland Books 2 Prisoners is a volunteer-run organization that sends free books to prisoners in Ohio upon request. It spends 100% of its donations on postage, mailing supplies, copies, books, etc.

guidetokulchur

