Erin R. Miller Exhibition Opens at Praxis Fiber Workshop

Fri 8/4 @ 6 PM

Artist Erin R. Miller presents a new set of works, Return to Sender, at Praxis Fiber Workshop. Miller takes packaging materials like tape, bubble wrap and packaging popcorn and recreates these materials in fiber. Miller received her B.F.A. in textiles from Kent State University in 2014 and her M.F.A. in fibers from Eastern Michigan University in 2017. She has exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the United States, and recently completed a residency at the Glasgow Independent Studios in Glasgow, Scotland.

Praxis is dedicated to increasing awareness and expanding the field of contemporary fiber art by creating an environment of experimentation, exhibition and communication locally and within the broader art community.

erinrmiller

praxisfiberworkshop

