Four Bands Brings Post-Rock Grooves to Maples Lanes

Tues 8/1 @ 8 PM

Come get your post-rock fix at Maple Lanes with a line-up of instrumental-focused bands. Coming in from the great Midwest state of Wisconsin, Milwaukee-based post-rock band Raffle House comes to Cleveland. This three-piece is a throwback to your favorite guitar-driven, stripped-down, rhythmic instrumental compositions of yesteryear.

The bi-coastal duo Gorsh is the new pairing of Tiger Hatchery’s Mike Forbes and Cleveland native, NYC-based Amanda Lee. Everyone’s favorite local heavy post-rock doom & gloom band Hiram-Maxim and Josh Novak & David Russell’s Dada noise duo, Stopped Clock, complete with funny business will support.

Admission is $5.

experimental-milwaukee/sets/raffle-house-2017-rough-mixes

hiram-maxim

facebook.com/events/

