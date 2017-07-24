In Training Queer Electronic Music Night Returns for July at Now That’s Class

Fri 7/28 @9 PM



Cleveland’s monthly premier queer electronic music night, In Training, at Now That’s Class would like you to shine as bright as you can. In Training: July Incandescence features old and new friends, UK DJ Batu who explores the grey areas between techno, ambient, and off kilter percussion, Noelsferatu from Columbus, and local DJ Father Of Two.

In Training is intended to be a space for autonomous living for oppressed and marginalized people who have run afoul of society’s expectations with regards to gender, sexuality, race, class and ability. Admission is $8.

