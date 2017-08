Sat 7/29 @ 9 PM

Soul for the Public dance party lights up at Now That’s Class with an all-star line-up of DJs spinning their best for the benefit of Cleveland.

DJ Tied Stick and Tanman will be spinning soul classics to get you movin’. RA Washington from Guide to Kulchur does a DJ set and and his band Mourning [A] BLK Star performs. Andrew Kirschner’s DJ set features northern soul, hip hop and early house jams.

Proceeds will go to the LGBTQ Community Center of Greater Cleveland. Admission is $5.

Post categories: