Experimental guitar and percussion duo Night Terrors performs like a dream gone awry at Bop Stop. Textures are created through effects-laden guitar, from the hauntingly quiet to pulsing squeals. Percussive sounds include harsh cymbals and drums to meditative singing bowls, marimba and gongs. Night Terrors blurs the line between composition and improvisation. Admission is $10.

timmirth

paulstranahan

night-terrors-bop-stop

