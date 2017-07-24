Unconventional Jazz Bassist Simon Mastri Displays His Wide-Ranging Influences at the Bop Stop

Wed 7/26 @ 8 PM
Unconventional jazz bassist Simon Mastri is influenced by everyone from Bach to Stan Getz, Fela Kuti to Johnny Cash, fusing these various musical genres to create a unique sound. Although classically trained by the principal bass player for the Cleveland Orchestra, Simon gained an interest in jazz while attending the Music Settlement. A Cleveland native, Mastri is a former student of The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City where he currently resides.
The band includes:
Yesseh Furaha-Ali, tenor
Lorin Xavier Rivers, piano
Paul Samuels, drums
Simon Mastri, bass
Admission is $12.
