Unconventional Jazz Bassist Simon Mastri Displays His Wide-Ranging Influences at the Bop Stop

Wed 7/26 @ 8 PM

Unconventional jazz bassist Simon Mastri is influenced by everyone from Bach to Stan Getz, Fela Kuti to Johnny Cash, fusing these various musical genres to create a unique sound. Although classically trained by the principal bass player for the Cleveland Orchestra, Simon gained an interest in jazz while attending the Music Settlement. A Cleveland native, Mastri is a former student of The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City where he currently resides.

The band includes:

Yesseh Furaha-Ali, tenor
Lorin Xavier Rivers, piano
Paul Samuels, drums
Simon Mastri, bass

Admission is $12.

simonmastribass/

simon-mastri-ensemble-bop-stop

Post categories:

Leave a Reply

Comments

comments