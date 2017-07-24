Acclaimed Jazz Pianist Theron Brown, Who Played Herbie Hancock in Film, Comes Back to BLU Jazz+

Thu 7/27 @ 8 PM
Akron-based pianist Theron Brown and his trio are no strangers to BLU Jazz+. A frequent performer and jam session bandleader, Brown was influenced early on by Thelonious Monk, Oscar Peterson, Herbie Hancock and Art Tatum. Brown continues in this tradition with his trio and other collaborations and performs all around the world.
Brown is also known for playing the young Herbie Hancock in the 2016 film, Miles Ahead, directed by and starring Don Cheadle. The film is an intimate look into the life of jazz artist Miles Davis.