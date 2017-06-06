VIDEO: JazzFest 2017 Preview

How do they do it year after year for 38 years?

The 2017 Tri-C JazzFest is jam-packed from Thu 6/22 through Sat 6/24 with big names, up-and-comers, and legends. The huge outdoor Strassman Insurance Stage will feature local music of all sorts, along with food trucks, arts & crafts, KidBop and amusement alley, plus a new Jazz Talk Tent.

Listen as CoolCleveland talks with festival director Teri Pontremoli & project manager Mike Shirtz under the chandelier at Playhouse Square as they give us the low down on the 2017 Tri-C JazzFest. View the video here.

Thu 6/22: Chris Botti & Dianne Reeves

Fri 6/23: Terence Blanchard’s Blue Note Sessions featuring Carl Allen, Kenny Barron and Ravi Coltrane, Boney James, Norman Brown, and Alicia Olatuja.

Sat 6/24: Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Anat Cohen Choro Aventuroso, Diego Figueiredo featuring John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton, Kamasi Washington, Boz Scaggs, Catherine Russell, and Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective.

And if that’s not enough, stop in late night for a jam session led by Dominick Farinacci or a jazz brunch featuring Sullivan Fortner.

