Thu 6/8 @ 7PM

Christa Ebert aka Uno Lady has one of the most distinctive musical acts in town. Using only a microphone, mixer and loop pedal, she layers her own voice to create lush clouds of sound that enfold exquisite melodies studded with offbeat, often hypnotic lyrics.

She’ll perform at the Transformer Station as part of its programming around its current exhibtion THEM!, featuring work by photographers who are also musicians. Tickets are $5.

