Underground Classical Presents Brooklyn’s Project Trio at Praxis

Sat 6/10 @ 8PM

The latest in Underground Classical’s series of boundary-breaking concerts is an evening with PROJECT Trio, taking place in the gallery at Praxis Fiber Workshop on Waterloo Road.

The now Brooklyn-based ensemble had its roots at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where the three composers/musicians first met before forming the ensemble in Boulder, Colorado, in 2005. It soon attained viral fame via YouTube and other social media for its distinctive combination of classical training and the use of that training and those instruments (cello, flute, bass) to incorporate other stylistic approaches.

The evening, which also features wine, coffee, and a food truck, is dedicated to Cleveland digital connectivity pioneer George Nemeth, who died last year.

