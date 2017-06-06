TV or Not TV? A Critic Soliloquizes at the Cedar Lee Theatre

Tue 6/13 @ 7 PM

WKSU presents a live appearance at the Cedar Lee Theatre by National Public Radio TV critic Eric Deggans, entitled “The Future of Television, Media and Journalism.”

Oh, so it’s another horror program?

Well, yes and no. With the Internet and streaming online video creating more channels than ever, and software apps allowing access to favorite shows, where does this leave the old-school “legacy” networks? How can old advertiser-supported models of revenue work in this paradigm shift? If Vladimir Putin really runs our country now, can we ask him to at least ban reality shows? How long before Alex Jones hosts 60 Minutes?

Deggans, a former newspaperman (now there’s a Walking Dead reference for you) is NPR’s first full-time TV critic and the author of Race-Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation.

Admission is $15.

WKSU.org/ericdeggans

[Written by Charles Cassady]

