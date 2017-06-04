Tri-C Presents Fourth Term: Edgewater LIVE

Thu 6/8 @ 4:30-9PM

Thanks to presenter Cuyahoga Community College, things heat up on Erie’s west shore with Edgewater LIVE, now in its fourth year.

Things kick off at Centennial Plaza, where Edgewater Beach’s new and improved beach house gives visitors a fresh second-level view of our great lake and cityscape. Look for hordes of performers from Tri-C’s Creative Arts Program at 4:30pm, followed from 6-9pm by musical headliners on the RTA Main Stage, like rock/pop band Faction who perform this week.

The free annual series runs for 10 successive weeks, through 8/10.

clevelandmetroparks.com/EdgewaterLIVE

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

