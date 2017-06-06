Taste of Lakewood in Madison Park Show Off City’s Culinary Variety

Sun 6/11 @ 1-7PM

Start the outdoor food festival season with a stop at the Taste of Lakewood. Lakewood is one of the area’s few cities or neighborhoods so foodie-oriented that it can feature more than two dozen food providers — and they are all Lakewood-based. Try grilled cheese from Melt Bar and Grilled, pizza from Dewey’s, Donato’s or Upper Crust Pizza, vegan delicacies from the Root Café, Indian food from Indian Garden, BBQ from Woodstock BBQ and desserts from Ice Cream Joy or the Sweet Spot. Thai, Italian, Mexican and good old American burgers are among the multitude of selections.

There’s also music and, of course, beer and other spirits to make this an event to come and hang out at. Admission is free.

tasteoflakewood

