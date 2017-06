Sat 6/10 @ 5:30PM

Summer won’t start off on a bummer note at Mahall’s Summer Bummer multi-band festival. With 15 bands playing in both rooms of the venue, any music lovers is sure to hear something they like. The bands hail from all over — New York state, Massachusetts, Michigan and even Australia (Dead Leaves) and Cleveland (Dark Spring, the Sonder Bombs)

Admission is only $5.

mahalls20lanes

