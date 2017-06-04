Sow & Grow Festival Stands Its Ground/Field/Soil at Hale Farm & Village

Sat 6/10-Sun 6/11 @ 10AM-5PM

Compared to the 21st century, Hale Farm & Village, operated by the Western Reserve Historical Society in the Cuyahoga Valley as a preserved 19th-century agrarian community, is looking pretty appealing nowadays.

Hale Farm’s Sow & Grow Festival is a weekend educational display and demonstration of both current and archaic late-spring farm techniques. Sheep shearing, wool dyeing, broom making, beekeeping, glassblowing, blacksmithing and working draft horses and oxen are not extinct arts here.

A marketplace offers for sale glass crafts and pottery, handmade by resident re-enactors. And when they say your lunch is “farm fresh,” they really mean it.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Western Reserve Historical Society members get in free.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

