Small Wheels Keep on Turnin’, Rollin’ Rollin’ into Tremont With the Two Wheel Roundup

Thu 6/8 @ 6-9 PM

The Two Wheel Roundup, an annual ritual at Tremont’s Prosperity Social Club, turns the Lincoln Park street outside into the ultimate biker-bar parking lot.

Come witness and admire an epic assembly of modern and vintage cycles, scooters, mopeds, classic Harleys, fancy choppers, custom-built kit jobs, moto-sports bikes, and who knows, maybe even a sidehacker (we only know about sidehacking from Mystery Science Theater 3000; don’t be so impressed).

Sills BMW/Honda Motor Sales, Cleveland Moto/Pride of Cleveland Scooters andOhio City Moto are the sponsors, and there will be tie-in menu specials. Admission is free, and the event is rain or shine.

prosperitysocialclub

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: