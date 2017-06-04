The Shepherd’s Summers Eve Flavors the Cuyahoga Valley

Sat 6/10 @ 2-6PM

The Spicy Lamb Farm is a mom-and-pop-owned 12-acre farm, specializing in wool production and herbal gardening, in the Cuyahoga Valley, on property where homesteaders have grown crops and maintained livestock for more than a century now.

The annual Shepherd’s Summer Eve Festival held on the property revives some old Anglo-European farming seasonal rituals (Maypole dancing!…now just put out of your mind the Dr. Who episode that made it unsettling), music and storytelling.

Yes, there are working sheepdogs, who will give a demo.

Feel free to attend in costume. Extra credit for being a Green Man; Wonder Woman or Guardians of the Galaxy cosplayers, you’re at the wrong festival. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

thespicylamb/shepherds-summer-eve

[Written by Charles Cassady]

