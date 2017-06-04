Red Line Greenway Project Gives Clevelanders a Chance to Help Beautify a Hidden Part of the City

Wed 6/7 @ 5:30-7:30PM

The Red Line Greenway project, alongside the west side Rapid corridor, was started 40 years ago by members of the Rotary Club of Cleveland. And one of that original group, Lenny Stover, is still hard at work as the project finally is beginning to blossom beyond just cleaning and landscaping a small parcel adjacent to the West 25th Rapid Station.

With new partners in the last several years, including the nonprofit LAND Studio, RTA, the Cleveland Metroparks and teams of volunteers from local businesses, as well as individuals, the project has accelerated its march to create a three-mile recreational green space linking downtown with the Zone Recreation Center at W. 65th and Lorain.

Want to volunteer? Come down to a beautification event this week where project coordinator Stove and his team will share the variety of tasks available for every skill level and the calendar of volunteer work days. Among the benefits are getting to see hidden parts of Cleveland most people don’t know about and the chance to see some spectacular city views.

Go the Facebook event page or contact Stover for more information redlinegreenway@gmail.com.

We visited and toured the work site and took photos of what’s going on there. View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

