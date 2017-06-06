‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’ Opens at Blank Canvas Theatre

Fri 6/9 @ 8PM

Comedian/actor Steve Martin wrote the play Picasso at the Lapin Agile, which premiered in 1993. It imagines a conversation in a Paris bar in 1903 between then-young contemporaries Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, debating their soon-to-be-fruitful ideas while other patrons listen in and interact with them.

That play is next up for Blank Canvas Theatre, in a production directed by Jonathan Kronenberger. It opens this week and runs Thursdays through Saturday @ 8pm and Sundays @ 7pm through Sat 6/24. Tickets are $18.

blankcanvastheatre

Post categories: