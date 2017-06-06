Paws 4 a Cause Is a Day of Doggie Fun to Encourage Animal Adoptions

Sat 6/10 @ 10:30AM-5PM

The 13th annual Paws 4 a Cause Family Fun Day & Canine Carnival is a full day’s worth of fun events for families — including the family dog — all aimed at benefiting organizations that a dedicated to making sure every dog has a home.

Among the activities are dog walks, doggie contests (best costume, tricks, peanut butter eating, carnival activities for kids, face painting (of course; it’s illegal now to have a family event without face painting apparently!), food, vendors, raffles and live music. There will be a veterinarian present to give low-cost dog vaccinations ($5-$7).

And here comes the real kicker: rescue groups from all over the state will be there with adoptable animals. At 1:30 there’s a parade of adoptables so these adorable critters can turn on the charm and get you to take them home with you.

It all takes place at the Brookside Reservation next to the Cleveland Zoo. Parking and admission are free.

