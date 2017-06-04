Paradise, Hawaiian-style … IN HELL! With a Death Metal Marathon in Lakewood

Sat 6/10 @ 4-11PM

Last year Lakewood hard rock club the Foundry hosted its first “A Very Hawaiian Death Metal Show” marathon gathering of death-metal bands performing amidst fake palm trees and Honolulu-style décor. Because if it was good enough for Elvis…

This June they’re doing it again, with a lineup that includes Terranoct, Befallen, Embalmer, Homewrecker and other local ensembles not normally associated with pineapple farms and surfboards. Word is that the set lists will be the bands’ usual repertoire, no campy mock-hula stuff – although Hawaiian-themed food and drinks will be served.

Admission starts at $10 for the all-ages show.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

hawaiian-deathfest-ii-feat-embalmer

Post categories: