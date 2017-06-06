Original Folk Rockers the Speedbumps Kick Off Wade Oval Wednesdays

Wed 6/14- Wed 8/30 @ 6-9PM

For more than a decade, Wade Oval Wednesdays have been one of Cleveland’s favorite free outdoor concert series, with food, art activities and music until dusk.

Its music lineup is one of the most diverse of outdoor summer free music series, mostly steering clear of the standard pop/rock hits cover bands. The schedule includes jazz, R&B, Irish, Motown, blues, reggae, Latin and rock.

Even better, it includes numerous bands that play original music, such as the opening band, the Speedbumps out of Kent. These folk rockers have become area favorites with the elegantly nuanced but potent tunes on the four albums they’ve released. They’ll be releasing their fifth, When the Darkness Comes, in July, but meanwhile they’ll give fans a taste of their old favorites at this show and whet their appetites for what’s to come.

June continues with two WOW regulars: Councilman Kevin Conwell & the Footprints playing Motown and R&B on 6/21 and reggae favorites Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band on 6/28. You might want to get down REALLY early to get a good spot to spread out your blanket for that one. Carlos draws the biggest crowd of the summer there anyway, but that evening will also include that sure-fire Cleveland draw, fireworks, at 9pm. It’s sure to be mobbed.

Find the full lineup here.

