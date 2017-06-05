The North Coast Men’s Chorus Will Make Temperatures Rise With ‘Hot Time in the City’

Sat 6/10 @ 8PM

Sun 6/11 @ 3PM

It’s pretty much always a hot time when the North Coast Men’s Chorus takes the stage. But they’re really going to crank up the heat for their final program of their 2016-2017 season, dubbed “Hot Time in the City.”

For their two performances at Cleveland State’s Waetjen Auditorium, heat will be the theme with disco, Motown, rock & roll and pop tunes such as “Heat Wave,” “Steam Heat,” “Light My Fire,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Disco Inferno” and many more. Don’t be too surprised if the guys start shedding clothes as the temperature rises!

Tickets are $15-$35.

ncmchorus

Post categories: