Sat @ 6/10 @ 10AM-8PM

Sun 6/11 @ 11 AM-6PM

How many art festivals come bundled with eclectic restaurants, coffee shops, a multi-screen theater and luxury living spaces?

Set in Westlake’s retail mecca, Crocker Park Fine Arts Festival has grown over the years. More than 100 painters, sculptures, photographers, potters, and jewelry-makers show and sell their unique creations.

crockerpark

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

