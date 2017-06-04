Who Need Wikileaks? When Story Club of Cleveland Reveals All at Forest City Brewery

Wed 6/14 @ 7PM

Dead men tell no tales, the latest bloated Pirates of the Caribbean movie informs us. But members of the Cleveland Storytelling Club do, at regular venues around town. The Forest City Brewery hosts this Wednesday night special.

Cleveland is actually one of six Story Clubs around the world; the first was in Chicago. In a mix of monologue and theater, guest speakers (here Skye Brown and author Ken Schneck) expound on a given theme, here what Clevelands west side means on a personal level.

There will also be three open-mic slots for audience participation. At the end of the show, listeners vote on favorite story of the night, and that story is published in Story Club Magazine.

Admission is free, with a $10 suggestion donation (in person or via the website). Proceeds help support the Tremont West Development Corporation.

