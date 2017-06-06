Meet Cleveland Artist John Carlson at His Show at the Massillon Museum

Sat 6/10 @ 7-9PM

Cleveland-based painter John Carlson, whose work has been seen extensively at galleries around town such as HEDGE Gallery, ARTneo, Morgan Conservatory and the Cleveland Print Room, currently has a museum show at the Massillon Museum’s Studio M space titled Drawings and Paintings by John W. Carlson.

Carlson’s oil and charcoal work focuses on the human figure, using a limited color palette (often just black and white) that allows attention to be drawn the form and line that defines the figures.

“In these paintings and drawings I subtract or manipulate information that shapes our perception,” says Carlson. “Like memory, knowledge and emotion are contextual clues that viewers use to interpret what they see.”

The show features more than two dozen of his works. While the show is already on view, there will be a free artist reception at the museum Sat 6/10 @ 7-9pm. The show will be on view through Sun 6/25.

