Lucky Thirteenth Annual Art Fur Animals Helps Pooches, Pusses, Peeps at Cleveland Masonic Auditorium

Sat 6/10 @ 6-10PM

Certainly, more than 13 animals will benefit from the annual Art Fur Animals benefit that brings together good people for pups and pussycats. And that includes hosts, Friends of the Cleveland Kennel.

A live auction features one-of-a-kind ceramic dogs and cats by cool artists from around the region, and the silent auction’s new mobile bidding format offers fine artwork. Celebrity bartenders, raffle prizes, a photo booth, music by DJ Funk Schway, and refreshments make it a win-win occasion.

Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 day of event.

artfuranimals

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

