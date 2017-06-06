Learn What the Global Peace Index Can Tell Us About Peace & Conflict, at the Market Garden Brewery

Wed 6/14 @ 5:30-7:30PM

What is the Global Peace Index (GPI)? No, this doesn’t measure your peace of mind (or lack thereof) with Donald Trump in the White House. Rather it measures the level of peacefulness and conflict in 163 countries around the world.

Want to know more? Michelle Breslauer, program director of the Institute for Economics and Peace will host a foreign sponsored by the Cleveland Council of World Affairs, taking place at the Market Garden Brewery, where she’ll talk about the 2017 GPI and what attitudes, institution and structures contribute to a more peaceful society. We believe more thoughtful voting would help!

The program begins with mingling at 5:30, followed by her presentation and a Q&A. Admission is $15 for CCWA members, $25 for non-members and $5 for full time students.

global-peace-index-2017

