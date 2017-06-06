LaureLive Music & Art Festival Returns to Laurel School Campus for the Second Year

Sat 6/10-Sun 6/11

For the second year, the music and arts festival LaureLive, taking place on the Butler campus of the Laurel School, returns with two days of indie acts, both national and local. While the lineup includes a few acts with some appeal to an older crowd, the skew here is definitely toward younger fans with headliners such as the Head and the Heart, Young the Giant (pictured), the Mowgli’s and Timeflies.

Among the local acts is Kate Voegele, a Bay Village native who was making waves as a teen playing around town, but attained national fame with appearances on the TV series One Tree Hill; singer/songwriter Marina Strah; Akron Americana trio Shivering Timbers; and a relatively new entry to the local music scene, punchy soul-rockers Samfox.

The festival also features food vendors, artisans and children’s activities. For more information and tickets, go to laurelive.com.

