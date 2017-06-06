Lakewood’s LEAF Community Holds Spring Fest at the Library



Thu 6/8 @ 5:30-8PM

The LEAF Community in Lakewood gets its farmers market season into high gear today with its annual spring festival at the main branch of the Lakewood Public Library.

You can shop vendors such has Community Greenhouse Partners with their green, herbs, veggies and yummy microgreens; A&D gardens with vegetables and fruits; Backattack Snacks homemade beef jerky; Willow Teas, Spices & More; and Great Harvest Bread, among others. Other vendors offer cookbooks, dog treats and handmade plush toys.

You can also sign up for the CityFresh CSA, listen to live music by the Sonder Bombs, and engage your kids with seed planting and seed artwork activities. It’s all free.

leafcommunity

Post categories: