Karamu Stages New Multi-Media Production About the Election of Carl Stokes

Sat 6/10 @ 3PM & 7PM

As the year-long celebration of the lives of the influential Stokes Brothers, Louis and Carl, continues, Karamu is of course getting into the act.

Local poet/writer/arts advocate Daniel Gray-Kontar has penned a theatrical piece called Believe in Cleveland, which draws on song, dance, poetry and multi-media, using newspaper reports and video as well as fictionalized accounts to tell the story of Carl Stokes’ election in 1967 as the first black mayor of a major U.S. city. Karamu’s executive director Tony F. Sias directs.

It takes place at the Karamu House Jelliffe Theatre. It’s free but reservations are required. Go to karamuhouse.org.

