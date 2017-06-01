June at Melt Bar and Grilled

June 2017 at Melt Bar and Grilled

Sandwich Special: Old Skool Burger Month. Melt’s famous signature burgers are back for June! Choose between an 8oz ground steak burger or our house made veggie burger

Melt Burger / 8 oz ground steak burger or house made veggie burger, choose your cheese VA, VG

Breakfast Burger / farm fresh fried eggs, crisp bacon, american VA

Fat City Burger / honey ham, salami, crisp bacon, swiss, american

BBQ Pig Burger / roasted pulled pork, thick cut onion rings, sweet bbq sauce, sharp cheddar

Blackened Blue Burger / blackening spice rub, thick cut onion rings, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing VA

El Diablo Burger / ancho, pasilla negro, cayenne and chipotle pepper rub, fresh jalapeno peppers, honey chipotle sauce, pepper-jack VA, VG

Reverend Horton Meat Burger / 2 kindergarten grilled cheese deep fried as buns, double ground steak burgers, crisp bacon, triple american cheese VA

Summertime Classic Sides: Melt Potato Salad. Homemade creamy redskin potato salad with crunchy veggies, cheddar and romano, and BBQ Baked Beans. Traditional homemade baked beans in a thick and sweet bbq sauce – V, VG

Bread Pudding: Strawberry Shortcake Bread Pudding. Homemade vanilla cake bread pudding smothered and soaked with sweet strawberries then topped with vanilla ice cream, real whipped cream and powdered sugar V

Beer Feature: New Belgium Sunshine. Sunshine Wheat combines the refreshing flavors of a Belgian-style witbier with the easy drinkability of an American wheat. This sun-hued ale blends soft, bready malts with a burst of citrus courtesy of orange peel and coriander; a light dose of bittering hops wraps up each sip with a refreshingly clean finish.

Melt/Fat Heads Quarterly Beer Collaboration. We are excited to be working with our friends at Fat Heads Brewing again in 2017! We are creating a VERY LIMITED beer themed after our seasonal monthly feature!

The JUNE Collaboration – Wit’s Craft (Belgian-Style Wit). Hazy Straw in color with the magical powers of chamomile, grains of paradise, ginger, coriander and pink peppercorns. Pilsner malts, flaked wheat and oats cast their spell to lighten the body and give this clever brew a crisp, refreshing finish perfect for a hot Summer day.

Cocktail Feature. Lemonade is an American classic at cookouts. Celebrate the Melt burger month cookout while sipping on our fresh made vanilla bean lemonade cocktail. Alcoholic or not this drink is refreshing and delicious.

Vanilla Bean Lemonade Cocktail. Smirnoff Vanilla vodka, house made vanilla bean syrup, fresh lemon juice with a powdered sugar rim and a lemon wheel – $6.50

Virgin Vanilla Bean Lemonade. Enjoy a refreshing house made vanilla bean lemonade with a sugar rim and a lemon wheel.

Melt Bar and Grilled Dayton, Ohio – Grand Opening June 12th. The new Melt location in the Dayton area will be located at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Ohio. Opening Day – Monday, June 12th

New Summer Cocktail Menu – Starting June 1st

MISS VIOLET BEAUREGARD Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka, Crème de Cassis, Gran Gala, Fresh Blueberries, 10 Span Pinot Noir

DEVILISH MONSTER Hamilton Demerara Rum, Amarena Cherry, Fresh Oranges, Fresh Lime Juice and Pineapple Juice

CUCUMBER SMASH Nolets Gin, St. Germain, Fresh limes, Cucumbers and Basil, House Made Simple Syrup and Topped with Soda

THE MSD Absolut Citron Vodka, House Made Grenadine, Fresh Grapefruit Juice and rimmed with salt

EL DUDERINO Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Godiva White, Patron XO Tequila and House Made Espresso Syrup

SAMUEL SMITH PELLINI Samuel Smith Organic Perry Cider and Peach Nectar

RED SANGRIA Gran Gala, fresh citrus, house made simple syrup, 10 Span Pinot Noir, topped with soda

WHITE SANGRIA Gran Gala, fresh citrus, house made simple syrup, Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, topped with soda

Melt Bar and Grilled Announces 10th location – Avon, Ohio. We are thrilled to announce our 10th full service Melt Bar and Grilled location opening in Avon, Ohio. The renovation of a former restaurant space located near the corner of Route 83 and Detroit Road (35546 Detroit Ave, Avon, OH 44011) will take approximately 4 months. The grand opening is planned in late August 2017. The location will be one of the largest Melt locations to date boasting nearly 6,000 s/f. The seating capacity will be approximately 270 which includes a 4-seasons room equipped with garage doors and a seasonal outdoor patio. The 4-seasons room plans to also be used for private parties and reservations up to 80 guests. The new Avon, Ohio location will be perfect for the many residents and Melt fans on the far west side of Cleveland and Lorain County. Hiring fair and official grand opening information will be coming soon…

We love Beer and Beer loves you! – Awesome Beer Events in June 2017!

Fat Head’s and Melt Collaboration: Wit’s Craft (Belgian-Style Wit). Hazy Straw in color with the magical powers of chamomile, grains of paradise, ginger, coriander and pink peppercorns. Pilsner malts, flaked wheat and oats cast their spell to lighten the body and give this clever brew a crisp, refreshing finish perfect for a hot Summer day. 5.2% ABV / 22 IBU’s – $5.75

Jackie O’s Brewing Company: June Special Tapping’s in All Melt Bar and Grilled locations

Bell’s Brewing Pooltime: (Feature tapping June 1st in every Melt location)- is a refreshing Belgian-inspired Wheat Ale with light clove notes. The truly distinguishing feature is the use of 100% Montmorency tart cherries grown in the Traverse City region of Michigan. These cherries add a subtle tartness and bright counterpoint to the other flavors, enhancing Pooltime’s fruity character.

Butcher and Brewer Tap Take-Over! Lakewood Melt Bar and Grilled – June 21st from 5:30-7:30. Come meet the people that make this delicious liquid and represent the brewery. Cool swag while supplies last

Akron Melt Bar and Grilled Tap Take Over. Royal Docks Brewery is coming on June 22nd from 5:30-7:30. A great brewery in Canton, Ohio. Come try some great beers from our neighbors and meet the great people that started this brewery.

Melt Cedar Point Location / Now Open! The new Melt location inside Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio is open! The new location offers a full Melt menu, craft beer, signature cocktails and a specialized wine list. Tons of Cedar Point memorabilia is featured at the location along with a nice outside patio for food and drinks all summer!

New Happy Hour Menu Is Here! Awesome exclusive food and drink items are featured on the new Happy Hour menu. On the food side you’ll find fun snacks, appetizers and sandwich items for $5, $6 & $7. On the drink side unique cocktails, craft beer, wine and Dad’s favorite canned beers will be the focus. Check out the new menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Fresh made Kettle Chips no offered as side option! Fresh cut fries have reigned supreme for the last 10 years as the accompaniment to our awesome gourmet grilled cheese. But look out fries… here comes some competition! Introducing new fresh made kettle chips available as a side option at all Melt Bar and Grilled locations! Fries or Chips?? Now the difficult choice is all yours…

On-Line Ordering makes take-out even easier! Ordering Melt Bar and Grilled just got so much easier! Log into our website from any device and place a take-out order for some Melt deliciousness! All your favorite Melt food menu items are available and it could not be easier! Simply, place the order through the Melt website then head to your neighborhood location to pick up from our friendly staff!

Big Cheese Club Rewards are getting even sweeter! The Melt Big Cheese Club has always been awesome but now the rewards are getting even better! Enjoy Melt Bar and Grilled and receive a $10 voucher for every $100 spent! It is really that simple! Sign up today for the Melt Big Cheese Club and start receiving your reward points today! http://www.meltbarandgrilled.com/more-about-melt/big-cheese-club/

Fundraising Events at Melt Bar and Grilled. Raising funds for your favorite organization or charity is easy, fun and delicious at Melt. You choose the date, invite the guests and Melt will donate 20% from all attendees proceeds directly to the organization or charity. You and your guests enjoy an awesome experience at Melt while donating! Contact us for more information or to book your next fundraising event at Melt Bar and Grilled. info@meltbarandgrilled.com

Summertime celebrations call for Melt! Melt Independence – Now booking parties and taking reservations! The new Independence expansion includes additional seating and a party/event room that can accommodate 12-100 guests!

Contact us at info@meltbarandgrilled for more information and to book your next party or event.

Contact the Independence location directly to make your reservations – (216)520-1415

Check out our website for the new catering/party menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Reservations in Select Melt Bar and Grilled Locations. Due to overwhelming demand we are now taking reservations in select Melt locations. You can now reserve tables for groups of 12 or more any day of the week! Contact the Melt location nearest you for more information and to book your next gathering or special event!

Independence Location / 6700 Rockside Road / 216-520-1415

Cleveland Heights Location / 13463 Cedar Road / 216-965-0988

Mentor Location / 7289 Mentor Ave / 440-530-3770

Columbus Location / Short North – 840 North High Street / 614-453-1150

Melt Catering for all events! Cavalier’s Watch Party or Indian’s Game at home on the couch with friends? Don’t settle for the typical boring party food – be a superstar and have Melt Bar and Grilled cater your next party! Check out our awesome catering menu for Melt Feast suggestions to accommodate gatherings of any size and budget! Blow everyone away by serving Melt’s unique gourmet grilled cheese, awesome appetizers and great seasonal salads. http://meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

http://www.MeltBarAndGrilled.com

Post categories: