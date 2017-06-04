Immerse Yourself in Six-String Virtuosity at the Cleveland Classical Guitar Festival at CIM

Fri 6/9-Sun 6/11

The Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival returns for the 17th year with three days of concerts, recitals, master classes and speakers.

One of the performers, Jason Vieaux, will be familiar to Cleveland music lovers from his many previous appearances on the festival and his role as head of the guitar department at Cleveland Institute of Music. He’s reached well beyond Cleveland to build an international reputation with his many recordings, tours, festival appearances and performances with some of the world’s top orchestras. He’ll perform at CIM’s Mixon Hall Fri 6/9 @ 7:30pm, playing works by performing Works by Fernando Sor, J.S. Bach, Manuel Maria Ponce, Alberto Ginastera and Jorge Morel. He’ll also be doing a master class there on Sun 6/11 @ 11:30am-2:15pm.

Other performers/master class teachers/speakers include Scottish guitarist David Russell, Chinese guitarist Hao Yang, American duo guitarist Colin Davin and harpist Emily Levin, British lutenist Nigel North, record producer Alan Bise and master guitar maker Jeffrey R. Elliott. In addition, there’ll be an exhibit of guitar and a demonstration of them at CIM on Sat 6/10 @ 6pm, and a performance by the Bella Corda Ensemble, five young students from the Cleveland Childbloom music program, performing in the CIM lobby Sun 6/11 @ 1:45pm.

All programs and concerts take place at CIM. Many are free, while some of the concerts are ticketed. Master classes are open to the public to observe.

