Hudson Art Hop Embraces Road Construction

Fri 6/9 @ 5-8PM

It’s summer and that means road construction. Hudson’s 2nd Friday Art Hop is making the best of the Main Street roadwork by making it their theme for June. Uncommon Art Gallery and Studios will be throwing an Arty Construction party with Orange Barrel punch, Rocky Road ice cream and hard hats, plus artists talking about their processes when their work is “under construction.”

Be sure also to visit Open Door Coffee Co’s new Barista Gallery featuring the work of employees Shelby Johnson and Elaina Workley; Hudson Fine Art & Framing where Rubber City Prints will have their portable press which visitors can try out for $5; Surburban Sit’s Local Legends show; watercolorist Mary McKee DiStefano at the Viva Bene Gallery; and fused glass work by art teacher Carol Comer at the Red Twig.

Download a map at www.hudsonarthop.com to plan your visit.

