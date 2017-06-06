Herbs Star at Dinner in the Valley at Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Thu 6/8 @ 6-8:30PM

When people learn about cooking with herbs, it’s often a real revelation: how flavorful food can be without adding unhealthy amounts of salt or sweeteners.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s Chef Larkin will host a cooking with herbs and herb garden primer to tell you how to get started, beginning with growing your own (herbs are among the easiest plants to grow) and how to use your harvest in your kitchen.

The educational and tasty “Dinner in the Valley” program at Happy Days Lodge includes a meal prepared by Chef Larkin using her favorite herbs. It’s the ideal time to ask about which taste you like is created by which herb. Among the savory delicacies she’ll prepare are lovage and potato soup, Mediterranean couscous and meringue nests with pistachio pastry ice cream and strawberries. It’s the best time of year to enjoy things fresh from the garden!

It’s $50 for CVNP members, $55 for non-members which includes wine. Make a reservation here.

conservancyforcvnp

