Father’s Day Shopping Event is ‘Just for Kids’ at Dru Christine Fabrics & Design

Sun 6/11 @ noon-4PM

Shopping for dad can be so difficult — you can’t just get him perfume and flowers like you did for mom.

With Father’s Day coming up Sun 6/19, Dru Christine Fabrics and Design in the Waterloo Arts District is lending a hand with its “Just for Dad” kids shopping event. Kids ages 12 and under can come by and Dru will help them pick out something fun and unusual dad will get a kick out of, priced to fit a kids’ budget. They can also make a card in the shop while their gift is being wrapped. Once they walk out the door, their gift-shopping is all done!

