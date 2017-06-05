Ex Hex & Wild Flag’s Mary Timony Perform at Beachland Ballroom

Tues 6/13 @ 7:30PM

Enterprising indie rocker Mary Timony has been a busy over the course of her career, as a solo musician and fronting a series of bands like Ex Hex and Wild Flag. Timony breathes new life into one of her earliest bands, Helium. Helium is reissuing its entire catalog, and Timony and members of indie-pop band Hospitality will play the music of Helium at Beachland Ballroom.



The lineup also features Noveller, the solo project of Brooklyn-based guitarist and filmmaker Sarah Lipstate.

It’s $16 in advance $18 day of show.

