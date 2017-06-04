Don’t Wish Golden State Warriors into Cornfield, as Mark Dawidziak Presents Lessons from Rod Serling’s Twilight Zone in Parma Heights

Mon 6/12 @ 7PM

“You are about to enter another dimension.” This iconic opening line from Rod Serling’s television series Twilight Zone, which aired from 1959- 64, is just a part of our pop culture.

But for local author and TV critic Mark Dawidziak, it’s in his DNA.

So much so, the Cuyahoga Falls resident penned the tome Everything I Need to Know I Learned in the Twilight Zone, a compendium of 10 of the show’s most classic episodes, matched with real-life lessons.

Dawidziak brings his craft to another dimension, with a live, two-person performance of chapters from Everything I Need through his Largely Literary Theater Company at Parma Heights library.

In an interesting, parallel universe kind of way, Dawidziak and Serling both came from New York and landed in Ohio, though Serling’s work eventually took him to New York and Los Angeles.

Books for purchase and signing follow the program. Admission is free, but register in advance.

http://cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Event-Results/Event-Detail.aspx?id=114761

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

