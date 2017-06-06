Death Metal Veterans Incantation Hold Free Concert & Movie Filming at the Agora

Thu 6/8 @ 7PM

There seems to be a whole ’90s nostalgia thing going on now. And if what you were doing in the early ’90s was going to hear triple bills of Death, Pestilence and Carcass at the old Empire Club or playing at Flash’s with your high school death metal band on Tuesday night open mic nights, then you’ll want to be at the Agora Ballroom when Incantation hosts a free show and movie shoot.

The band was formed in 1989 by guitarist/vocalist John McEntee and, as is the case for most such bands that have been around that long, it’s cycled through many members, although drummer Kyle Severn has been fairly constant since 1994 — about the time the band relocated to Cleveland for a spell. (Many of their albums were recorded here at Mars Recording, the go-to studio for heavy Cleveland music). Their new album, Profane Nexus, comes out in August on their longtime label Relapse.

Naturally, there’s a full lineup of skull-crushing music, including Embalmer, Faithxtractor, Blackfinger, Shed the Skin and Abyssinister.

incantation

