Costumes, Masks, Giant Puppets, Stiltwalkers & More: It’s Parade the Circle Time at Wade Oval

Sat 6/10 @ 11AM-4PM

One of Cleveland’s signature, not-to-be-missed events is Parade the Circle, which has been going on now for 28 years. This procession around Wade Oval, under the auspices of the Cleveland Museum of Art and designed each year by Robin VanLear and her team, isn’t your run-of-the-mill parade with local businesses, politicians and high school bands.

Instead, families, neighborhood groups, schools, scout troops and other organizations come together to create a colorful medley of costumes, masks, puppets and floats around the annual theme, which this year is “Collage.” The oversized puppets and stilt dancers are a regular signature feature of this event, so beloved and well-known that they make appearances at other events such as the Night Markets in AsiaTown and Tri-C Jazzfest.

After the parade, there are activities all afternoon on Wade Oval including food, performers and hands-on art activities. It’s all free.

